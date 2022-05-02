Ole Miss softball drops game two to Tennessee

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss hosted No. 12 Tennessee in game two of their three game series on Sunday.

Tennessee would score two in the top of the 1st.

Ole Miss’s Abbey Latham would hit a double and would then go on to steal third. Catelyn Riley would get an out at first off her hit but Latham would be able to score one run.

The Vols hit four total homeruns in the game to beat the Rebels in game two 10-1.

The series is now even at 1-1. Game three will take place at 6 p.m. in Oxford on Monday.

