Advertisement

Portion of Country Club Drive to be closed next week

The City of Meridian will close a section of Country Club Drive between Ridgeview Circle and...
The City of Meridian will close a section of Country Club Drive between Ridgeview Circle and 46th Street.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will be closing a portion of a well-traveled road for several days next week.

The Public Works Department will be working on a section of Country Club Drive between Ridgeview Circle and 46th Street, to replace a storm drainage pipe.

Drivers should expect this work to begin Monday, May 9, and be completed within 3 days.

The City of Meridian will close a section of Country Club Drive between Ridgeview Circle and...
The City of Meridian will close a section of Country Club Drive between Ridgeview Circle and 46th Street.(City of Meridian)

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
- The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to opt out of the Mississippi Medical...
Lauderdale County opts out of medical marijuana

Latest News

Waynesboro native Dale McKee gives his weekly "Sideline View" report
Sideline View with Dale McKee
State Treasurer David McRae announced Monday the winners of the 2022 College Savings...
Treasurer McRae announces 2022 art contest winners
Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Warrant issued in death of elderly woman in Meridian
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid Ukraine
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid to Ukraine