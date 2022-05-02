Portion of Country Club Drive to be closed next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will be closing a portion of a well-traveled road for several days next week.

The Public Works Department will be working on a section of Country Club Drive between Ridgeview Circle and 46th Street, to replace a storm drainage pipe.

Drivers should expect this work to begin Monday, May 9, and be completed within 3 days.

The City of Meridian will close a section of Country Club Drive between Ridgeview Circle and 46th Street. (City of Meridian)

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.