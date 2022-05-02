Portion of Country Club Drive to be closed next week
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will be closing a portion of a well-traveled road for several days next week.
The Public Works Department will be working on a section of Country Club Drive between Ridgeview Circle and 46th Street, to replace a storm drainage pipe.
Drivers should expect this work to begin Monday, May 9, and be completed within 3 days.
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.