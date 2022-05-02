Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Football League Draft made several young men in our state a lot of money this past weekend. Laurel’s Charlie Cross was a first-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. The former Mississippi Bulldog offensive lineman will when he signs his pro contract be paid a $12.7 million signing bonus and stands to make $21.3 over that contract. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral did not go until the third round with the 94thselection by Carolina and will have a total package of $5.1 million, which includes an $875,000 signing bonus. Ole Miss led the state with six selections as linebacker Sam Williams went in the second round to the Dallas Cowboys. Snoop Conner went in the fifth round to Jacksonville, linebacker Chance Campbell went to Tennessee in the sixth round, while linebacker Mark Robinson went to the Steelers and defensive back Deane Leonard went to the Chargers in the final round. The only other Mississippi State draft selection was defensive back Martin Emerson in the third round to Cleveland. Jackson State’s edge rusher James Houston was selected by Detroit in the sixth round. The Eagles selected in round three former Horn Lake and Georgia linebacker Nakoba Dean as the 68th overall pick. The SEC had 53 players selected to lead the nation for the 16th consecutive year. Georgia led the SEC with 15 selections with LSU next with 10 draftees.

The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles’ school record 15-game winning streak came to a halt in Birmingham this past weekend. The Eagles lost their two opening games, but the Scott Berry Eagles salvaged the final game of the UAB series on Sunday, 9-6. Berry in his 13th season at USM passed Hill Denson for all-time coaching wins as the UAB win was his 469th. The Eagles (34-10, 17-4) host Old Dominion this weekend. Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) won one of three games at Arkansas and will host Missouri this weekend. Mississippi State (25-20, 9-12) will host Florida this weekend after losing twice to Missouri.

Delta State, William Carey, Belhaven and Millsaps will head to their conference tournaments this weekend. The Statesmen (30-13, 20-7) will head to Oxford, Alabama as the No. 1 seed in the Gulf South Conference baseball tourney. William Carey (32-15, 15-8) will be the No. 3 seed in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament in Columbus, Georgia. Belhaven (26-14, 19-11) is also a No. 3 seed in the American Southwest Conference tournament his weekend. Millsaps (24-19, 11-10) is the No. 3 seed in conference playoffs and will play at No. 1 Birmingham Southern.

Pearl River Community College won the regular season conference title and will host the Region 23 baseball tournament beginning on May 16. This weekend the second-eighth seeds will meet in four three-game playoff series at various sites as Hinds, Meridian, East Mississippi, Northeast, Jones, East Central, Gulf Coast and Northwest will be battling for the remaining four spots in the Region 23 tournament.

Softball News

The Jones College softball Lady Bobcats won the regular season JUCO title and will host the overall state tournament this week. Co-Lin, Itawamba, Pearl River, Northwest, East Central, Northeast and Gulf Coast will begin play along with Jones Wednesday-Saturday.

William Carey (45-9) softball lost to Mobile, 1-0, in the championship game of the conference tournament. Belhaven (34-10) won the regular season in the SSAC and will play host to the conference tournament this weekend at Delta State.

Odds & Ends

The Ole Miss Lady Rebels golf team, the NCAA defending champion, are the No. 4 seed in the Tallahassee Regional while Mississippi State is the final seed at No. 6. The top four teams advance to Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 20-24.

The Steve Hull Memorial Golf Tournament 4-Person Scramble will be held on June 11 at Dancing Rabbit in Philadelphia. The field is limited to the first 25 teams that sign up. Contact Lindsey Hall for more information at 601-616-0860.

