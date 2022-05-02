A summertime feel this week!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hopefully the A/C in your vehicles and at home is work properly because the heat is on across our region this week. We’re starting May with above average temps by roughly of a range of 5-10 degrees. Highs today will reach the upper 80s, but highs will hover around 90 degrees for Tuesday...with low 90s expected by Wednesday & Thursday. Meridian hasn’t had 90s since this past September. Plus, it’s muggy with dew points in the low-mid 60s. This will make the heat feel even more uncomfortable.

Remember, when it’s hot and muggy, it’s best to avoid strenuous activities between Noon and 5pm (this is the hottest period of the day). Stay hydrated with plenty of water, and take frequent breaks if you work outside (or can’t avoid strenous activities). Spend time in the A/C as often as you can, triple check your back seat to make sure you’re not leaving your kids or pets in a hot car, and check in on your elderly neighbors.

As for rain relief, there will be daily chances for rain. However, the rain chances will be low each day... spotty in nature. So, no day will be a wash-out, but carry the umbrella so that you’re not caught off guard. If you get rain, expect some downpours with gusty winds and possible frequent lightning.

Thursday into Friday, there’s a chance we could have severe storms threaten our area as a cold front crosses. Forecast models aren’t agreeing on timing, but the general time-frame looks to be between Thursday PM and Friday AM. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 as we continue to monitor the severe potential.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.