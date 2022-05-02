Advertisement

Treasurer McRae announces 2022 art contest winners

State Treasurer David McRae announced Monday the winners of the 2022 College Savings...
State Treasurer David McRae announced Monday the winners of the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest.(State Treasurer David McRae's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - State Treasurer David McRae announced Monday the winners of the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest. Twelve students and one teacher took home a combined $3,500 worth of scholarships during the event.

More than 1,700 students competed for twelve scholarships by drawing a picture of what they wanted to become when they grew up. First place winners receive a $500 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings account. Second place receives a $250 scholarship, and third place receives a $100 scholarship.

Atharva Mantri of Northeast Elementary School won a 3rd Place scholarship in Pre-K through 2nd grade category.

Here’s a list of all the winners:
Age Group: Early Elementary (PreK-Grade 2)
1st Place: Brandon Chapman, Flowood Elementary School in Flowood (Photo)
2nd Place: Allegra Browne, First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson (Photo)
3rd Place: Atharva Mantri, Northeast Elementary School in Meridian (Photo)

Age Group: Elementary (Grades 3-5)
1st Place: Amaan Joes Jemsheer, Pillow Academy in Greenwood (Photo)
2nd Place: Hudson Presley, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson
3rd Place: Abigail Carroll, Ocean Springs Upper Elementary in Ocean Springs (Photo)

Age Group: Middle School (Grades 6-8)
1st Place: Abigail Zariah Moore, Oak Grove Middle School in Hattiesburg (Photo)
2nd Place: Jaliyah Bell, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson (Photo)
3rd Place: Andre Clay, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson (Photo, Award was accepted by teacher Renna Moore on behalf of Andre Clay)

Age Group: High School (Grades 9-12)
1st Place: Lillianna Johnson, Harrison Central High School in Gulfport
2nd Place: Ashton Watson, Starkville Academy in Starkville
3rd Place: Ella Frances Parker, Saltillo High School in Saltillo

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
- The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to opt out of the Mississippi Medical...
Lauderdale County opts out of medical marijuana

Latest News

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Warrant issued in death of elderly woman in Meridian
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid Ukraine
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid to Ukraine
The City of Meridian will close a section of Country Club Drive between Ridgeview Circle and...
Portion of Country Club Drive to be closed next week
The 69th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Festival kicks off this Saturday and will run through Sunday,...
69th Jimmie Rodgers Festival gets underway Saturday