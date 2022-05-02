Treasurer McRae announces 2022 art contest winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - State Treasurer David McRae announced Monday the winners of the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest. Twelve students and one teacher took home a combined $3,500 worth of scholarships during the event.

More than 1,700 students competed for twelve scholarships by drawing a picture of what they wanted to become when they grew up. First place winners receive a $500 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings account. Second place receives a $250 scholarship, and third place receives a $100 scholarship.

Atharva Mantri of Northeast Elementary School won a 3rd Place scholarship in Pre-K through 2nd grade category.

“In these students’ artwork, we saw the beauty of their creativity, but also a snapshot of their dreams. I am excited to see where these dreams will take them, and I’m thrilled to help them along with a scholarship from College Savings Mississippi.”

Here’s a list of all the winners: Age Group: Early Elementary (PreK-Grade 2)

1st Place: Brandon Chapman, Flowood Elementary School in Flowood (Photo)

2nd Place: Allegra Browne, First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson (Photo)

3rd Place: Atharva Mantri, Northeast Elementary School in Meridian (Photo)



Age Group: Elementary (Grades 3-5)

1st Place: Amaan Joes Jemsheer, Pillow Academy in Greenwood (Photo)

2nd Place: Hudson Presley, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson

3rd Place: Abigail Carroll, Ocean Springs Upper Elementary in Ocean Springs (Photo)



Age Group: Middle School (Grades 6-8)

1st Place: Abigail Zariah Moore, Oak Grove Middle School in Hattiesburg (Photo)

2nd Place: Jaliyah Bell, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson (Photo)

3rd Place: Andre Clay, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson (Photo, Award was accepted by teacher Renna Moore on behalf of Andre Clay)



Age Group: High School (Grades 9-12)

1st Place: Lillianna Johnson, Harrison Central High School in Gulfport

2nd Place: Ashton Watson, Starkville Academy in Starkville

3rd Place: Ella Frances Parker, Saltillo High School in Saltillo





