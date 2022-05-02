Victims’ names released in deadly shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The names of the two people shot and killed at a local gas station last week have been released.

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that Quandarius Moffite, 19, and Brandarius Boler, 17 died Thursday afternoon. The shooting took place at the Exxon gas station on Highway 19. Meridian police have arrested Cordeyair Brown, 26. Brown is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Meridian police have not said what led to the shooting.

