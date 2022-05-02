Advertisement

Warrant issued in death of elderly woman in Meridian

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has an active warrant for Shelia Powe for manslaughter by culpable negligence.

This is in connection with the death of an elderly woman who was found dead Apr. 22, 2022, at 2248 44th Avenue.

If you know Powe’s location, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

