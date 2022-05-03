City council votes to proceed with skatepark design

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city council voted Tuesday to hire a company to come up with a design for a skatepark in Meridian. The design work will cost over $14,000.

The company is Grindline Skateparks. To get this project rolling, the council divided it into two phases.

The first is to have the company test out different locations where the park could be built. Then it will come up with a design. The second phase is to see where the money comes from to pay for the design and construction of the park.

WTOK News 11 talked with the owner of Mugshots, who is excited about the direction this project is moving.

“I’m an advocate for skateboarding because I grew up skateboarding. I still do skateboarding, and I encourage my kids to skateboard,” said Trey Gamble. “It is like any other recreation, like sports. It is an Olympic sport now. I also was on the board of State Games for a couple of years. And it’s important that we grow the State Games. To have a facility for skateboarders and to be able to add that as a sport, State Games has already stepped in and said they would add it as a sport. So that will be a big deal for State Games.”

Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said the design will be for an all-wheels park.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.