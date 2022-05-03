Debris cleanup continues

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Debris cleanup is underway after April’s storms in southern Lauderdale County.

Crews have been picking up limbs, trees and other debris in areas impacted by the storm, but that will only last until the end of the month.

For county crews to pickup debris, it must be on the right-of-way and not in the yard. The county would also appreciate it if the trees and branches were cut up.

“We would love to see everyone cut it up into six-foot pieces or less,” said Lauderdale County Road Manager Rush Mayatt. “Of course, we have some heavy equipment and other things so we will get it.”

Crews will only pick up debris one day a week and only through the month of May.

“We have dedicated or earmarked Wednesdays to do that. Simply because we have a truck driver shortage,” Mayatt said. “We are really having to coordinate that and pull from all over Lauderdale County to make those cleanup efforts.”

The county encourage residents in the affected area to use the roll off dump sites for appliances, building materials and oversized furniture.

