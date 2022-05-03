Advertisement

Lady Cougars softball moves on to the third round

The Newton County Lady Cougars beat the Stone Tomcats 3-1 at home to win the second round...
The Newton County Lady Cougars beat the Stone Tomcats 3-1 at home to win the second round series and move on to the third round of the MHSAA Fastpitch playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Lady Cougars beat the Stone Tomcats 3-1 at home to win the second round series and move on to the third round of the MHSAA Fastpitch playoffs.

The Lady Cougars got off to a hot start as they led 2-0 at the end of the first inning. Stone started a comeback as they brought the deficit to one, but Newton County was able to get an insurance run in the sixth inning to put them away.

Newton County will face the winner of the Sumrall Bobcats-Green County Wildcats series. Game one of the third round is set for Friday, May 6th.

