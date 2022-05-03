Lady Cougars softball moves on to the third round

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Lady Cougars beat the Stone Tomcats 3-1 at home to win the second round series and move on to the third round of the MHSAA Fastpitch playoffs.

The Lady Cougars got off to a hot start as they led 2-0 at the end of the first inning. Stone started a comeback as they brought the deficit to one, but Newton County was able to get an insurance run in the sixth inning to put them away.

Your Lady Cougars win 3-1 over Stone. We move our record to 23-6. We will be back in action Friday the 6th TBA. #unforgettable — Newton County Lady Cougars SB (@countycougarsSB) May 3, 2022

Newton County will face the winner of the Sumrall Bobcats-Green County Wildcats series. Game one of the third round is set for Friday, May 6th.

