Local reaction to possible Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A draft opinion leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court indicated the possibility of Roe v. Wade being struck down.

The constitutional protection of abortion rights would end if the ruling moves forward. Abortion rights would then be left up to individual states. Many say they’re worried that the ruling could mean the end to abortion rights entirely. One member of the community said making it a state decision is the better option.

“I think that really small government should be the way for most things because the needs of somebody in Washington is usually not the needs of some in Mississippi or Alabama. Instead of the executive government choosing for everybody, it’s like statewide, and I think that should be the way to do most issues.”

