Local reaction to possible Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision

The constitutional protection of abortion rights would end if the ruling moves forward.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A draft opinion leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court indicated the possibility of Roe v. Wade being struck down.

The constitutional protection of abortion rights would end if the ruling moves forward. Abortion rights would then be left up to individual states. Many say they’re worried that the ruling could mean the end to abortion rights entirely. One member of the community said making it a state decision is the better option.

