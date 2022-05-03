Advertisement

Miss. abortion clinic may move to N.M. pending SCOTUS decision

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is prepared to move her clinic to New Mexico if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

In the aftermath of a leaked draft opinion, Brewer shared that the clinic still plans to operate as usual.

However, Brewer also stated that should the clinic be forced to close, she is prepared to move the clinic to New Mexico.

