By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Graveside Services for Mr. Brandarius Boler will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Cemetery, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Boler, 17, of Meridian, who passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian. Viewing: Friday, May 13, 2022 from 6:30-7:30 pm at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

