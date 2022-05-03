Advertisement

Severe threat for Thursday night into Friday morning

All forms of severe storms are possible
All forms of severe storms are possible(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a low-end Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms Late Thursday into Friday morning. These storms are expected to erupt ahead of an approaching cold front. Locally, the severe risk looks to hold off until after 7pm Thursday...so your entire day won’t be a wash-out. However, after 7PM through Noon on Friday, make sure that you have ways of getting severe weather alerts. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Until then, enjoy this summer-like pattern. Plan for highs in the upper 80s today, plus it’ll be humid with dew points in the upper 60s. A few hit & miss showers/storms are possible, but these should hold off until after 3pm. Otherwise, plan for a mild night with lows staying in the mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible overnight. Wednesday brings similar weather, but 90s are possible. Thursday, low 90s are expected ahead of the storm system that’ll bring threatening weather leading into Friday.

Some showers may linger into Saturday due to an upper level feature. Otherwise, it’ll be a cooler day with mid 80s for highs as we kick-off Mother’s Day Weekend. For Mother’s Day, plan on it heating up with upper 80s...but there will be lots of sunshine!

It looks like 90s return for next week.

