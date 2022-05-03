Advertisement

Temple Theatre set to induct several into Walk of Fame

By Lindsey Hall
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several local artists who have made a big impact on Meridian will be honored in a special ceremony Wednesday.

The Temple Theatre Walk of Fame will officially unveil its second and third classes of honorees after having no event last year due to COVID.

This new tradition includes the artist’s hand prints in concrete in front of the Temple Theatre. The event is free and open to the public and begins at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

“Local people that have contributed to society in some way that is above average,” said Roger Smith, manager of the Temple Theatre. “That’s in sports, theatre, literary, news, politics and anybody that’s tried harder and gone above and beyond the call of duty.”

One of Wednesday’s honorees, Steve Forbert, will be in concert Thursday night at the Temple Theatre. The concert is a benefit for much needed repairs to Meridian’s historic Merrehope home. Tickets may be purchased until show time at 7:00 Thursday night at the Temple Box Office or at itickets.com.

