Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County track team

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County track team.(Kemper County Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County track team.

The Wildcats had themselves a day during the state championship as they won the Girls 4x4, Boys 4x4, Girls 4x200, and the Boys 800. They also placed 3rd in the 400, second and third in the 200, and second in the Boys 4x200 and 4x800.

Congratulations to Kemper County track for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

