Traffic light discussion continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The potential removal of a traffic light on 22nd Avenue South is still being discussed by the Meridian City Council.

City engineers sat that keeping the light could slow down traffic at the 22nd Avenue bridge and traffic heading south could possibly get backed up when it’s reduced to one lane.

A business owner urged the council Tuesday to leave it in place. The owner of Graham transfer and storage, roger burke, said removing the light would stop people from crossing the bridge to go to different businesses. Removing the traffic light would also make turning difficult.

“It would certainly lower our property values, but it would prevent pedestrians to cross over that intersection to get to that very sidewalk that the project is largely about. The plan presented originally was a light would be at the intersection of A Street and 22nd Avenue. We think that is the best for the development of commerce here in Meridian.”

The council will have to decide to keep or remove the traffic light before the end of May.

