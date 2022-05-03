Traffic light discussion continues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The potential removal of a traffic light on 22nd Avenue South is still being discussed by the Meridian City Council.
City engineers sat that keeping the light could slow down traffic at the 22nd Avenue bridge and traffic heading south could possibly get backed up when it’s reduced to one lane.
A business owner urged the council Tuesday to leave it in place. The owner of Graham transfer and storage, roger burke, said removing the light would stop people from crossing the bridge to go to different businesses. Removing the traffic light would also make turning difficult.
The council will have to decide to keep or remove the traffic light before the end of May.
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.