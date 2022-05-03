‘We want the final opinion’ | AG Fitch not celebrating Supreme Court ruling just yet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch isn’t celebrating just yet.

Monday, Politico announced that it had received a leaked copy of the ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We want the final opinion. We’re waiting for the ultimate decision to come down, and certainly giving deference to the court and what they will speak to,” she said.

Fitch, meanwhile, said she was appalled that a potential ruling was leaked.

“For decades, those who worked at the court, they could have walked out with an opinion or they could have heard the discussions of the justices, and they never leaked it. There was never a breach of trust coming out from staff or anyone there in the court,” she said. “So for us, we will certainly continue to respect the justices, their processes, and let the court speak.”

Fitch’s office has been at the center of the abortion debate in recent years as it defended the state’s 15-week abortion ban in federal court.

In October 2020, the state filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking clarification of a lower court’s decision that declared Mississippi’s ban unconstitutional.

At the time, legal experts thought the appeal was a hail Mary of sorts, with Mississippi College School of Law professor Matt Steffey saying the state was “trying to give the Supreme Court a reason to take up the case.”

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, did take up the case, and oral arguments were heard in December.

The major implications of what a ruling in Mississippi’s favor would mean is not lost on the state’s Republican attorney general.

“This is certainly a monumental case... We know that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, all the abortion policymaking returns to the people and to their elected legislators,” she said. “You want that to be returned to the people and let them make that decision.”

Fitch says abortion laws will likely look different in every state than she expects they would in a democracy.

“That’s how it works. You’ll see some states move to codify a right to an abortion, you’ll see some states that move to regulate it more strictly. But, you know, the people are really up to the job.”

An NBC News analysis shows that between 23 and 26 states would likely institute abortion bans if Roe is overturned, with 13 states having “trigger laws” that would automatically put bans into effect.

Most Southern states, including Mississippi, would have an outright ban on the controversial procedure.

Tuesday, in the wake of the leaked ruling, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, announced that it is prepared to relocate to New Mexico if the leaked ruling held true.

New Mexico does not have an automatic ban put in place, but the state also does not have abortion protection, according to NBC data.

Fitch said national abortion law needs to be revisited, in part, because of the social changes since the Supreme Court ruled abortions should be legal.

“It’s been 50 years since Roe v. Wade came down. And there’s a lot that has changed since then. We have maternity leave. We have opportunities for women that we didn’t have... You don’t have to choose one or the other, whether to have a child or have a career. You can certainly have both,” she said.

“And remember, this has all been locked up by unelected justices, not by the will of the people to make these changes and adjustments,” she added. “We have not had a true debate about supporting women and promoting life. And it truly doesn’t have to be one or the other.”

Fitch says if the regulation of abortion does go back to the states, she said “strong” conversations need to be held to help mothers, including lowering the cost of childcare.

“That is so key right now. It costs you more to put a toddler or an infant in childcare than it does (for one year of) tuition for a public four-year college,” she said. “We need to have a strong conversation about improving child support enforcement. For too long, women have borne the financial burden of parenthood alone. We’ve got to stop and talk about addressing foster care and adoption issues. And we need to do a much better job of connecting families and these children, and to create an opportunity for these children to thrive.”

“And then, we’ve got to have the discussion about how to support the thousands of pregnancy resource centers that have always cared for these children and the women. We have to make that very key in how we support them.”

