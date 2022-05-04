Advertisement

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

FILE - Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb....
FILE - Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The interview Tuesday with Donald Trump Jr. comes as the bipartisan House committee moves closer to the former president’s inner circle of family members and political advisers.

The younger Trump is of likely interest to the committee because of his proximity to his father on the day of the riot. Donald Trump Jr. was seen backstage at the rally on the White House Ellipse that took place shortly before supporters of the then-president marched to the Capitol and breached the building.

In several social media videos posted at the time of the Jan. 6 attack, Trump Jr. was seen with Kimberly Guilfoyle — then his girlfriend, now his fiancee — and other members of his family as his father prepared to make a speech that investigators believed rallied supporters to act violently that day.

The House committee has also released text messages from Jan. 6 in which Trump Jr. pleaded with the White House to get his father to forcefully condemn the riot.

“We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” Trump Jr. wrote to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump Jr. is one of nearly 1,000 witnesses the committee has interviewed as it works to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He is the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee; sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April. Her husband, Jared Kushner, has also been interviewed by the committee.

Trump Jr. is no stranger to congressional investigations, having testified at least three times in House and Senate investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The two people who confirmed Trump Jr.’s interview with the Jan. 6 committee were not authorized to publicly discuss the private session and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

