Archie Manning proud of grandson, Arch, who is considering the Tide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Archie Manning while in Birmingham told WBRC he is proud of his grandson, Arch Manning, the nation’s top recruit from the class of 2023.

The quarterback, who is the son of Cooper Manning, is eyeing Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss as his top schools according to 24-7 sports.

His grandfather said unlike Peyton, Eli and Cooper, who were recruited just before their senior year of high school, Arch’s recruiting started in seventh grade!

“I am proud of Arch he wants to go where he will be happy as a student too.” Manning said. “I always told my kids that, pick a place that if football doesn’t work out where will you be happy going to school, I think every young person deserves to have a good college experience, my others have, and I hope he can.”

Manning said he isn’t fond of how recruiting works this day in age, but said he’s proud that Arch still doesn’t have a Twitter account.

But Manning is most proud of their great grandson- grandfather relationship.

