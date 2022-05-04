City of Meridian Arrest Report May 4, 2022
Published: May. 4, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|EDWARD T ODOM
|1976
|1421 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 4, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:43 PM on May 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 55th Avenue. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.
At 9:52 PM on May 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.