Couple arrested in drug bust

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Drug Task Force has been busy making several drug arrests. The most recent was Wednesday May 3 on Druid Lane near State Boulevard Extension.

Kristi Hayes and Jeremy Lovell were arrested on several charges including trafficking a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said they seized several kinds of drugs and guns.

“They had almost a pound and a half of meth, as well as powder cocaine and other controlled substances,” said Calhoun. “You could almost call it a buffet of items that individuals could purchase. That particular store is now closed.”

The same couple was arrested almost exactly one year ago on similar charges.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.