Couple arrested in drug bust

By Tom Williams
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Drug Task Force has been busy making several drug arrests. The most recent was Wednesday May 3 on Druid Lane near State Boulevard Extension.

Kristi Hayes and Jeremy Lovell were arrested on several charges including trafficking a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said they seized several kinds of drugs and guns.

“They had almost a pound and a half of meth, as well as powder cocaine and other controlled substances,” said Calhoun. “You could almost call it a buffet of items that individuals could purchase. That particular store is now closed.”

The same couple was arrested almost exactly one year ago on similar charges.

