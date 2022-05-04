Advertisement

Divorce Report April 22-28, 2022

Divorce Docket
Divorce Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Divorce Report April 22-28, 2022
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of CASSIE PARKS and CORNELIUS PARKS
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of TROY MAX VANCE AND TONYA RENEE VANCE
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Audrianna Allen and Diego Munoz
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of TIFFANY ZIRLOTT and CHARLES L ZIRLOTT

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Community reacts to Roe v Wade news
Local reaction to possible Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision
Bridge work continues on Lizelia Rd. This is what the area looked like on May 2, 2022.
Bridge replacement work continues in Lauderdale County
James Chaney Day
Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness Day in James Chaney Park
MPD Drug Take Back Day
Meridian Police Department hosts Drug Take Back Day