Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The whole system failed him.

That’s the message family members want to get out about Calvin Berry, one of two teens arrested following a shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Saturday night.

Calvin, who is 15, is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

He is being charged as an adult.

Family members are still processing the situation.

“I’m about to sink. At 93, I’m about to sink,” said Calvin’s grandmother, Julie Proctor. “But I got a father upstairs. That’s who’s holding me up.”

Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting. (Hinds County Sheriff's Department)

Proctor said her son’s late father tried to get Calvin the emotional help he needed, but was unable to.

Another relative questioned why Calvin’s bond was never revoked after he got into a fight at the Learning Center, the Rankin County School District’s alternative school.

It was unclear when that incident occurred. Calvin attended the Learning Center from September to last week, before he was arrested by deputies in relation to the shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Prior to the Mudbug shooting, Calvin was facing six felony charges dating back to September 2020 and was out on a $90,000 bond.

As a condition of his bond, Calvin had to live with a relative in Rankin County and be enrolled in school. He also was required to check in twice a month with a youth court specialist at Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

Rankin County Youth Court Judge Tom Broome confirmed that he contacted the teen’s youth court support specialist to report “that there was a problem” at the alternative school, but never got a response.

Caleslie Jones, Calvin’s support specialist, could not be reached for comment.

At the time of the fight, Calvin was out on a $90,000 bond. He was released from the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center in September, about nine months after he was initially indicted on four felony counts in Hinds County and about a month after he was indicted on two additional charges, including armed carjacking.

According to court records, on or about September 14, 2020, Berry robbed two women in the 600 block of W. Porter Street. Berry allegedly took their cell phones and drove away in one of the victim’s vehicles. Also on September 14, he allegedly tried to rob a third victim in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.

He was indicted on those charges by a Hinds County grand jury in December 2020.

Berry was indicted on additional charges the following August, also for crimes that allegedly occurred the previous September.

According to an August 21, 2021 indictment, on or about September 10, 2020, Berry and another individual stole a vehicle, keys, and cell phone from a person at gunpoint in the 2000 block of Willow Way Drive.

Proctor recalled the family’s reaction following those incidents. “We all were upset with him and (tried) to find out why or what went through him,” she said. “That’s when my son tried to get him in a mental institute. But they would put him in this place or that place, instead of putting him in the institute to check and see what was wrong... I believe it would have helped him.”

Court records show that in October 2020, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels ordered Calvin to undergo a mental evaluation at the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield.

“The court, in accordance with all applicable laws and rules, does hereby find that there is reasonable ground to believe that the defendant is mentally ill and does therefore order that (he)… undergo a mental evaluation,” the judge wrote.

The results of that evaluation were sealed by a judge’s order in March 2021.

Months later, in July, Circuit Judge Faye Peterson set Calvin’s bond at $90,000. Under terms of that order, Calvin would have been required to submit to a curfew and wear a GPS ankle monitoring device.

That order was amended in September to remove the curfew and GPS requirements.

Calvin’s father died during the 2021 winter crisis before he was released.

Proctor said she still doesn’t understand what happened at the Mudbug Festival late Saturday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers called in over the police scanner that multiple people had been shot near the Mississippi Trade Mart.

After the dust settled, one person was killed and five others were injured. The person killed was one of the alleged shooters, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Multiple weapons and a large amount of ammunition were found at the scene.

Calvin was one of two teens arrested. The other was Leedrick Trim, who is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Proctor said she spoke to her grandson just a few weeks ago, prior to the shooting. “He called and talked to me, and said, ‘Granny, I’m gonna try to get over there and see you,’” she said. “‘I love you, Granny.’”

For the 93-year-old, the arrest is a major blow.

“I really ain’t got over my son’s death, the way he left,” Proctor said. “I’ve lost three sons and a daughter. All my sisters and brother, and mother and father. I’m just here, you know, me, my kids, and other family members. But thank God, I’ve got somebody to look to.”

