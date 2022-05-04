Advertisement

Former director of veterans cemetery convicted of embezzling over $14K

State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday that Henry Gruno was convicted of embezzlement in...
State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday that Henry Gruno was convicted of embezzlement in Newton County Circuit Court.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday that Henry Gruno was convicted of embezzlement in Newton County Circuit Court.

Gruno worked as the director of the Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton prior to his arrest in March 2021. Prosecutors said he used MSVA funds to make over $14,000 in personal purchases of fuel and other items like barbecue supplies, toys, and luggage. A $29,818.76 demand letter was issued to him when eh was arrested.

Judge Caleb May sentenced Gruno to serve two years in prison and five years on probation, plus ordered him to pay restitution and fees of over $30,000.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

