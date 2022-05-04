Free hurricane webinar for 3rd-8th graders on May 5th

Advertisement

NHC offers free webinar for the youth
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This week is Hurricane Preparedness week, and it’s a good time to get prepared for the upcoming season which starts on June 1st. One way to do this is by gathering knowledge about hurricanes, tropical weather as a whole, and possible local impacts they could bring. So, the National Hurricane Center is hosting a free 1-hour webinar about hurricanes on Thursday, May 5th.

It’ll start at 8AM, and it’s geared towards school age kids from 3rd - 8th grade. Classes can watch it together or families can tune-in from home. Hosts of this webinar will cover a lot of valuable information within the hour, and they’ll allow participants to ask questions.

Registration is required to join the webinar, so click this link to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nhc-hurricane-webinar-may-05-tickets-315712443417

