Gas leak in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A section of downtown Meridian has been closed off due to a natural gas line being punctured during construction.

An official with the City of Meridian says the gas line was hit during construction at the corner of 22nd Ave. and Front St.

Front St. has been shut down from Constitution Ave. to 23rd Ave. The 22nd Ave. bridge is also closed.

Atmos Energy, the Meridian Fire Department and other crews are on scene. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

