Gloria Brown Bruister, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, with her loving daughters by her side.

Born on July 21, 1940 to Jay Lavell and Mattie Noblin Brown, Gloria graduated from Meridian High School in 1958. Married soon after to Hubert L. Bruister, she made her home in Butler and Mt. Sterling, Alabama where she raised her family and operated several businesses including Bruister Gas and Appliance Co., The Antique Shoppe, Bruister’s of Butler and Ace Hardware. She later became a social worker and was the County Coordinator for Dallas-Selma Community Action Agency and Community Services of West Alabama.

A longtime member of Mt. Sterling Baptist Church, Mrs. Bruister was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and raised her children in a Christian home. She loved her family so well and taught the importance of serving others. Love and laughter could always be heard around her dinner table and at family gatherings, especially during the holidays.

She was an avid genealogist and traced her family roots back for many generations.

Mrs. Bruister is survived by her daughters, Amber Morgan and her husband Todd of Auburn and Ainsley Allison and her husband Jacob of Helena, her beloved grandchildren Riley Kathryn and Owen Clark Allison, sister Anne Brown Hargon, nieces Brenda Wright Davenport (Chuck), Diane Hargon Wells (Ronnie), Robin Hargon Glebe (Dennis) and nephew David Jay Wright (Annette) along with a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Hubert “Hugh” Bruister, Jr., sister Mary Emma Brown Wright, brother Charles Gideon Brown and nephews, John Franklin Wright and Mark Perry Hargon.

Services will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022 with Dr. Ben James presiding. The family will visit with friends in the Mt Sterling Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Sterling Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests memorials be made to Mt. Sterling Baptist Church, Post Office Box 715, Butler, AL 36904 earmarked for Operation Christmas Child.

