Heavy rain, damaging winds possible early Friday morning

By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A storm system developing over the Central Plains tonight and tomorrow will track toward us late Thursday night through Friday morning. Thunderstorms will increase across our area between 2 AM and 5 AM Friday. The storms will bring some potential for damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado. The storms will end by 8 AM Friday.

That’s the one decent shot we have at any rain over the next week to ten days. It likely won’t be more than a half inch of rain for most of us, and it may not even be that much.

Meridian Reaches 90 For The First Time Since September

Meridian Regional Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. That’s the first time we’ve hit 90 degrees in Meridian since September 5, 2021. It’s more than a month earlier than the first 90-degree reading in 2021, which happened on June 8, but that was a couple of weeks later than normal.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or two in the evening. We’ll cool to the mid-70s by midnight. Patchy fog will develop through sunrise and could limit the visibility for the Thursday morning drive. The low temperature will be near 67 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower during the day. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will increase after midnight Thursday night into early Friday morning.

