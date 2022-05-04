Advertisement

Hinds Co. Coroner identifies teen shooter killed at Mudbug Festival

Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has released the name of the teen killed by a police officer Saturday night at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

The teen is 16-year-old Carmello Brumfield. Brumfield is believed to be one of the shooters at the event. Two other teens were arrested.

Brumfield was shot in the head by law enforcement working the event, Grisham-Stewart said.

Two other teens believed to be shooters in the case also were arrested. Those individuals, Calvin Berry and Leedrick Trim, were denied bond Thursday in Hinds County Court.

They are being charged with murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and drive-by shooting in connection with the Saturday night shooting.

Five people were injured during the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Leaders in Alabama are divided on the issue of abortion.
What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for Alabama
How would Mississippi’s trigger law work if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade?
How would Mississippi’s trigger law work if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade?
Temple Theatre adds to Walk of Fame
Gas leak in downtown Meridian
Couple arrested in drug bust