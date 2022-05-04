Local man reflects on impact of Jimmie Rodgers Festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 69th annual Jimmie Rodgers Festival is set to get underway this Saturday. Widely considered the father of country music, Rodgers is the only person to be inducted into the country music, songwriters, blues and rock and roll halls of fame.

Ken Rainey was a kid back in 1953 and sat on the ground at Ray Stadium for the first Jimmie Rodgers Festival. And he’s never missed one since. He says having the festival was just a natural since Rodgers had become a bigger than life character during his career and one of the first music superstars the world had ever seen.

“And he did it during the depression if you’ll think about that now,” said Rainey. “When you had to have a nickel or a dime or a quarter to get in to see him, he was playing shows packed out all over the country. He’s bigger now in Europe and foreign countries than he was when he was alive.”

“I think it’s the mystique of not being able to able see him live and they’ve got all those records and they just keep listening to him over and over and he just keeps being popular over and over.” Rainey booked shows for the festival in its heyday from 1978 to 2005. All the big names like Alabama, George Straight and George Jones drew 20,000 plus to Ray Stadium.

But Rainey calls his four biggest booking or miracles as he refers to them to ever play the Jimmie Rodgers Festival: Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty and Waylon Jennings.

“People don’t believe when I tell them this. After I got Merle Haggard the first time we got to be fairly good friends over a period of time. I never paid Merle Haggard over eight thousand dollars to perform during Jimmy Rodgers.”

And with the resurgence of downtown Meridian, two major sponsors, a week-long event and the best lineup or artists in years, Rainey says the only remaining ingredient for total success is ticket sales. “Those seats right there have got to be filled because you can’t do it any other way. Our city hall has got to have a crowd to participate because at the end of the night, there’s got to be enough money coming in to offset the cost of the entire week. And so that’s the key to it. Now if we want to be the entertainment city of Mississippi, it’s going to take support.”

Coming up in Part 2 of our series Thursday, we’ll talk about the excitement leading up to this year’s festival and what organizers are planning for the future.

