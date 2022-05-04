Housing Authority gets $1.5 million for YouthBuild program
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Housing Authority has received $1.5 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Labor to be used for skills training for high-risk youth.
The primary goal of the Meridian YouthBuild program will be to provide educational and construction skills training and help disadvantaged people from ages 16 to 24 have a better future.
Executive Director Ronald Turner said the agency will use the money to help get young people involved in different activities to keep them out of crime.
The Labor Department awarded $90.4 million nationwide in YouthBuild grants.
