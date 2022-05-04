Housing Authority gets $1.5 million for YouthBuild program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Housing Authority has received $1.5 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Labor to be used for skills training for high-risk youth.

The primary goal of the Meridian YouthBuild program will be to provide educational and construction skills training and help disadvantaged people from ages 16 to 24 have a better future.

Executive Director Ronald Turner said the agency will use the money to help get young people involved in different activities to keep them out of crime.

“A lot of the criminal activities that are impacted here in the city of Meridian take place between the youth ages 16 to 24. This grant is intended to incentivize giving the youth other alternatives. We are basically excited about the fact that we have come to the table about the things we can do for our young people. My board has left me in charge of the responsibility of coming up with a solid plan that will impact the crime in our city on a downward trend.”

The Labor Department awarded $90.4 million nationwide in YouthBuild grants.

