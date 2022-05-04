Advertisement

Housing Authority gets $1.5 million for YouthBuild program

Meridian Housing Authority receives $1.5 million in a grant for its YouthBuild program.
Meridian Housing Authority receives $1.5 million in a grant for its YouthBuild program.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Housing Authority has received $1.5 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Labor to be used for skills training for high-risk youth.

The primary goal of the Meridian YouthBuild program will be to provide educational and construction skills training and help disadvantaged people from ages 16 to 24 have a better future.

Executive Director Ronald Turner said the agency will use the money to help get young people involved in different activities to keep them out of crime.

The Labor Department awarded $90.4 million nationwide in YouthBuild grants.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Hinds Co. Coroner identifies teen shooter killed at Mudbug Festival
Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Meridian homicide suspect arrested
Police Chief Deborah Young noted that MPD has made seven arrests just this year in five older...
Young: MPD working hard, making progress
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
DHS disinformation board’s work, plans remain a mystery