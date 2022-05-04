MCC baseball prepares for postseason

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles put their focus on Thursday, May 5th as Northwest Mississippi comes to Meridian for the Region 23 Play-In Series.

POSTSEASON. The Region 23 qualifier matchups are set and your No. 6 ranked @MCCEaglesBSB will host The NWCC Rangers at Scaggs Field. Thursday's game will start at 6:00 p.m., Friday's game will start at 3:00 p.m., and if necessary Saturday's game will start at 2:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/igrGWx2oTp — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) May 3, 2022

MCC is currently on 33-11 for the season and finished 21-7 in conference play. The Eagles face a Northwest team in a rematch from back in March, where they split the series. The difference this time is this is in the postseason and the series will be at home for MCC, which has been their strong suit as they are 21-5 at Scaggs field.

“We’re excited to host and the guys have earned that right through playing pretty good baseball most of the year,” head coach Dillon Sudduth said. “We got a good Northwest team coming here and it will be a great challenge for us. We’re gonna have to play well,” Sudduth said.

“I think we play a lot better at home,” MCC pitcher Cole Boswell said. “Just in front of the crowd and people we know and to me it’s just a better atmosphere here,” he said.

The Eagles have had a very successful season as they have won nine games straight and are currently sixth in the NJCAA Division II baseball poll. With the Eagles riding a lot of momentum, they are ready to go.

RANKED. @MCCEaglesBSB jumps 2 spots to #6 in this weeks NJCAA DII Baseball Poll. For the complete list go tohttps://www.njcaa.org/sports/bsb/rankings/DII/index #mcceagles#findyourwings#WIDEOPEN pic.twitter.com/UxwFo7WgrY — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) May 3, 2022

“We got off to a rough start, but we’ve been piecing the good baseball together these last couple of weeks,” MCC infielder Jalen Cowan said. “We are on a nine game win streak so hopefully we can carry that on to the playoffs and make it a big run,” he said.

Game one is set for Thursday at six in the evening.

