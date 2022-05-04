Advertisement

Meridian homicide suspect arrested

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Homicide suspect Shelia Powe has turned herself in at the Meridian Police Department.

Authorities say she showed up Wednesday afternoon. She is being charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence in the death of Carolyn Hardy, 71.

Hardy was found dead in a group home on 44th Avenue on April 22. The preliminary autopsy report said the cause of death was homicide due to head trauma, according to Coroner Clayton Cobler.

Wednesday morning police went to a different group home, known as Magnolia House, at 1900 24th Avenue to serve a search warrant. Police seized at least one computer from the location and searched the property. Powe was not there at the time.

Following that search, police visited Powe’s home on Suqualena Street in Marion.

Hardy’s family members say they have been extremely hurt and saddened by her death. They tell WTOK News 11 that Hardy died days before authorities were notified. Family members say they were initially told that she died in her sleep.

Powe’s bond has been set at $1,000,000.

