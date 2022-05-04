No. 3 East Mississippi hosts No. 8 East Central in round one of Region 23 playoffs

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Number three seeded East Mississippi will host number eight seeded East Central in round one of the Region 23 playoffs on Thursday.

When East Mississippi and East Central last met they split the series with East Central taking game one 14-10. EMCC took game two 9-3.

Since the match up, EMCC went on to win nine games in a row including beating Pearl River in game one their series.

East Mississippi has been able to upset a few teams and part of that comes from big at bats. The Lions are currently ranked 12th in the nation for homeruns.

Shortstop and pitcher Blayze Berry said, “I mean there’s a lot of confidence. We had confidence in the fall. We knew we were going to be really good and we’ve kind of shown everybody in the state, don’t take us lightly anymore. We’ll sneak up on you for sure.”

Since East Mississippi is the higher seeded team the Lions will host all the round one playoff games at home. Playing a team you have already faced and that is so close comes with some advantages.

“Well you know we know each other so well,” said Lions head baseball coach Brett Kimbrel. “From the coach staff all the way down to the players. The players played against each other in high school and here. So, no pressure, just excited to be able to play.”

“Game one is the most important game and all we preach here is winning the first inning. Winning the first game. I mean that’s all we try to do so. Winning that game one would be a huge momentum swing especially with us being in Scooba,” said first baseman Wesley Sides.

Game one will be held Thursday in Scooba at 2 p.m. Game two will be at 2 p.m. on Friday. If there is a game three it will be held on Saturday in Scooba.

