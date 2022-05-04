No bond for alleged Mudbug Festival shooters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The two teens arrested in connection with the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival will remain behind bars at least until their initial hearing.

Wednesday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Calvin Berry, 15, and Leedrick Trim, 16, in connection with the Saturday night shooting that left one person dead and five others injured.

Each is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The two are being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

Both made their appearances via teleconference.

Berry is facing six additional felony charges in unrelated cases.

Trim has no previous charges.

