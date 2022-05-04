Advertisement

No bond for alleged Mudbug Festival shooters

Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.(Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The two teens arrested in connection with the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival will remain behind bars at least until their initial hearing.

Wednesday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Calvin Berry, 15, and Leedrick Trim, 16, in connection with the Saturday night shooting that left one person dead and five others injured.

Each is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The two are being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

Both made their appearances via teleconference.

Berry is facing six additional felony charges in unrelated cases.

Trim has no previous charges.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Hinds Co. Coroner identifies teen shooter killed at Mudbug Festival
Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Meridian homicide suspect arrested
Police Chief Deborah Young noted that MPD has made seven arrests just this year in five older...
Young: MPD working hard, making progress
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
DHS disinformation board’s work, plans remain a mystery
Meridian Housing Authority receives $1.5 million in a grant for its YouthBuild program.
Housing Authority gets $1.5 million for YouthBuild program