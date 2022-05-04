Severe storms possible Thursday evening through Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday, a cold front will be approaching our area. Ahead of it, showers & storms are expected and some could be severe based on the atmospheric profile. Most of our Thursday looks good, but it will be hot with record challenging highs in the low 90s. However, after 6PM, you want to stay weather aware. Storms with damaging wind potential will move into our area through the evening. Hail is also possible, and tornadoes aren’t a high risk in our area...but the threat is not zero. So, it’s important that you stay on alert, and make sure that you have multiple ways of getting severe warnings through the night (e.g. our WTOK Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio, etc.).

The severe risk may linger in our area through around Noon on Friday. However, it looks like the risk shifts just east of our area from that point leading to better weather for your Friday PM plans. It’ll also be a little cooler Friday with mid-upper 80s for highs. Similar for Saturday, but it’ll be noticeably less humid. Saturday, a full day of sunshine returns.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, it’ll remain sunny, but it heats up again. Highs will return to around 90 degrees, and it’ll become more humid. So, you may want to make some indoor plans in an air conditioned facility for mom.

The heat only increase into next week courtesy of an upper-level ridge of high pressure that’ll build in. So, go over your hot weather precautions.... it’s definitely about to heat up with low-mid 90s in view.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.