Storms, some severe, possible Thursday night

Weakening storms may still have just enough punch for an isolated damaging wind gust Thursday night through early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in the marginal risk, or a level one out of five, for severe thunderstorms.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of the WTOK coverage area in their marginal risk, or a level one out of the five risk levels, for severe thunderstorms for Thursday night and Friday morning. The primary timing looks to be between 9 PM Thursday and 3 AM Friday, but there will be areas that don’t get a single drop of rain.

Showers and thunderstorms may be few, but the warmth and humidity are high enough to energize any storms that develop. A couple of severe thunderstorms are possible. If they form, they could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. A tornado cannot be ruled out, but the environment doesn’t strongly favor tornadoes in our area.

Tonight a few showers or thunderstorms are possible. We won’t all get rain, but we’re all fair game. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 70s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 68 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees.

