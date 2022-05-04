Storms, some severe, possible Thursday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of the WTOK coverage area in their marginal risk, or a level one out of the five risk levels, for severe thunderstorms for Thursday night and Friday morning. The primary timing looks to be between 9 PM Thursday and 3 AM Friday, but there will be areas that don’t get a single drop of rain.

Showers and thunderstorms may be few, but the warmth and humidity are high enough to energize any storms that develop. A couple of severe thunderstorms are possible. If they form, they could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. A tornado cannot be ruled out, but the environment doesn’t strongly favor tornadoes in our area.

Tonight a few showers or thunderstorms are possible. We won’t all get rain, but we’re all fair game. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 70s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 68 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees.

