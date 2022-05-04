Advertisement

Temple Theatre adds to Walk of Fame

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More artists and community members who have made a big impact on Meridian now have their handprints and names forever embedded in the Queen City.

The Temple Theatre added names to its Walk of Fame in a Wednesday ceremony, the second and third classes of honorees since no event was held in 2021 due to COVID.

This new tradition included the artist’s hand prints in concrete in front of the Temple Theatre, among them, country singer, Emily White, and former Meridian mayor, Percy Bland.

“It to me was a symbolism of a lot of hands that were up under my hand,” said Bland. “And it wasn’t my hand, even though physically it was my hand was the one being on the concrete today, it was so many other people that had their hands under mine that supported me and gave me the opportunity to serve them. So that’s what I’m most happy about today.”

“It’s an honor to be along side all these local musicians. I’m right next to Scott McQuaig, one of my real good friends. Super talented artist. We’ve got Bill Pippin that got his hands in today. Ken Rainey. It’s just the most wonderful, humbling experience,” White said.

Honorees Wednesday included Ken Rainey, George Cummings, Frank Evans, Pat Gray, Parker McKee, Kirk Messer, and Bill Pippin. Steve Forbert will be inducted Thursday, when he also performs a benefit concert at the Temple for Merrehope. Randy Houser will be inducted May 12.

