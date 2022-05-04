Young: MPD working hard, making progress

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This year has been a violent one in the Queen City, with three homicides so far. While crime in Meridian is not slowing down, Police Chief Deborah Young said neither is the Meridian Police Department.

Young noted that MPD has made seven arrests just this year in five older homicide cases, and the department is in the hiring process with a few recruits. The chief said this will increase visibility for patrolling the streets.

“We do have five people that are waiting to be initially placed at the Meridian Police Department. They have passed everything with us, like their background check,” Young said. “We are just waiting for the final stages to be completed. Then they will be going to the police academy for training.”

Young adds officers have increased their hours to stop the bad guys.

“Our officers and investigators have been working long, tireless hours in solving these cases. We have supervisors that come in on their off days to work those long hours and help those shifts,” Young said. “That will make our community feel safer because they are more visible out in the community.”

Young said the department is working with several agencies to help deter crime in the city.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.