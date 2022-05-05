Crimenet 05_05_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tanya Rachelle Gilbert.

Gilbert is a 47-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 135 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of aggravated assault.

If you know where Gilbert can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.