Excitement and momentum builds for Jimmie Rodgers Festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time in recent memory, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival is returning to its roots and staging an 8-day festival. Executive Director of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Leslie Lee says they’re able to do that because of great partnerships in town and a record number of sponsorships this year, and that bodes well for the future.

“We’ve put together a goal of what we want every year,” said Lee. “We’re going to grow this thing every year and we really want to bring it back to one of the south’s biggest festivals.”

Carolyn Smith has served on the Jimmie Rodgers board through the good times and some lean times and is excited to see the momentum and the excitement the festival is generating again.

“It looks like with the board they have now and the leadership they have now that it’s going to be coming back this year,” said Smith. “I’m excited about this year so hopefully this year will be a springboard for them to bring it back kind of like it was years ago in the heyday as we call it of Jimmie Rodgers.”

As Jimmie Rodgers was diverse in his music, the lineup for this year’s festival offers up a little something for everyone as well. From country to blues to southern rock to Gospel.

“He really lived the lifestyle but he was pigeonholed into that country music,’ said Lee. “He did a lot of country but he was one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He’s in the Blues Hall of Fame. Over a third of his songs are blues songs. People don’t realize that but growing up in that railroad community, it had a heavy influence on the music he put out. He’s in the Gospel Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Folk Singing Hall of Fame. I could go on and on. He’s one of the first and only artist to cross over all those genres.”

Lee added that the festival is two-fold, to provide entertainment to our community but to also provide a huge economic impact. And as far as the future is concerned? For the first time in a while, it appears very bright.

“We’re already planning for next year so that’s already in the works. We’ve got some great lineups hopefully done. Where i want to see this festival is back on the map and one of the premier festivals in the southeast, all here right in Meridian.”

So whether it’s the historic Temple Theatre or City Hall Lawn or Dumont Plaza, let’s all do our part now. Buy tickets. Honor a true legend and help return this festival to one of the best around.

