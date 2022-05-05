Advertisement

Food truck park now open to the public

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A food truck park has now opened in the Queen City. People can grab their favorite food on wheels in downtown Meridian.

The Culinary Park is located at 2401 5th Street and is open daily, offering a selection of fare to suit most taste buds. Dab’s Chicken and Waffles will be there on Wednesdays. Snow Sweeties will start full-time next week, Tuesday-Saturday. T.C. Kitchen and Catering will be there in the evenings. Others include Cook It Up and Pop’s Hot Dogs and Catering.

The park’s owner called the soft opening this week a success.

Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey has been an advocate of the food truck park to help give people something new in her ward.

“Our initial view of the food truck park was to take care of three things. It was to add additional places to eat downtown, and that’s not to be in competition with Weidmann’s or Harvest Grill. It’s a different type of dining, different atmosphere there, so this is not to compete with that,” Copeland said. “It’s also to create a walking environment in the downtown Meridian area and to bring something back to this area, which is kind of being neglected. with the revitalization of downtown Meridian. The third thing is to give our businesses opportunity to shine. By having a food truck, who knows if they could develop into a brick and mortar restaurant one day?But you have to start somewhere, and that’s what we’re trying to give people opportunity to do.”

More trucks will be coming, such as Dontae’s Seafood and Wings and Thangs. Others could be added.

