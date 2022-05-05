Advertisement

Jones Co. asking for help in locating 85-year-old

Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 85-year-old Edna Rayborn.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating vulnerable adult Edna Rayborn, who is missing.

Rayborn, 85, is a white female who suffers from severe dementia.

She was at home in Ellisville and last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 5, wearing a green top with black pants.

She apparently left the residence in her maroon-purple 2008 Buick Lucerne displaying Mississippi /Jones County tag JND 3556.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edna Rayborn is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or call 911 to report her location.

