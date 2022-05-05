Advertisement

Manslaughter suspect bonds out of jail

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Less than 24 hours after being arrested, a manslaughter suspect is out of jail. Shelia Powe posted bond Thursday. It was set at $1 million.

Authorities continue to look into properties owned and operated by Powe.

She’s facing one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence in the death of 71-year-old Carolyn Hardy, who was found Apr. 22.

While detectives have not revealed specifics in the case, we know that Powe owns and operates local group homes.

