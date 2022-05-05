Advertisement

Marion opts out of medical cannabis program

By Tom Williams
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion voted to opt out of allowing medical marijuana dispensaries or cultivation in its jurisdiction.

The board of aldermen voted 3-2 Tuesday.

According to Mayor Larry Gill, aldermen Norman Coleman and Barbara Anthony voted in favor of having the medical marijuana program and aldermen Stacy Blalock, Lou Ann Baylor and Tammy Young voted against it.

This vote does not prevent residents of Marion who have medical marijuana prescriptions from purchasing the medication in Meridian or elsewhere and having it in their homes. The same applies Lauderdale County (unincorporated areas) which also opted out.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Excitement and momentum builds for Jimmie Rodgers Festival
Shelia Powe posted bond May 5. It was set at $1 million.
Manslaughter suspect bonds out of jail
US regulators have limited the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to adults who cannot receive...
FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Collins came back to get his degree from Alabama after making a promise to Coach Nick Saban.
Former Crimson Tide star Landon Collins graduating from University of Alabama
For the first time in recent memory, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival is returning to its roots and...
Excitement and momentum builds for Jimmie Rodgers Festival