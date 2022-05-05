Marion opts out of medical cannabis program

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion voted to opt out of allowing medical marijuana dispensaries or cultivation in its jurisdiction.

The board of aldermen voted 3-2 Tuesday.

According to Mayor Larry Gill, aldermen Norman Coleman and Barbara Anthony voted in favor of having the medical marijuana program and aldermen Stacy Blalock, Lou Ann Baylor and Tammy Young voted against it.

This vote does not prevent residents of Marion who have medical marijuana prescriptions from purchasing the medication in Meridian or elsewhere and having it in their homes. The same applies Lauderdale County (unincorporated areas) which also opted out.

