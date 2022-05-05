Advertisement

Mary Shirley Cooper

Mary Shirley Cooper
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Funeral Services for Mary Shirley Cooper, 81, of the Snell Community will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler, Alabama.

Mrs. Cooper passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home. She was born November 3, 1940, in Lauderdale County, Mississippi.

She is survived by her children, Tommy Davidson Jr. (Cindy), Tammy Davidson Yates (Sid), and William Todd Davidson; grand-children, Michael Davidson, Justin Davidson (Lori), Tyler Yates, Cameron Davidson, Colton Davidson, and Nolan Yates; great-grandchild, Grayson Alexander Davidson; sister, Kay Shirley Stephens (Jerry); and sister in-law, Hazel Shirley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed Reed Shirley and Mary Alice Davidson Shirley; husband William “Billy” Cooper; and three brothers.

Pallbearers: Justin Davidson, Tyler Yates, Cameron Davidson, Colton Davidson, Nolan Yates, and Sid Yates.

Visit Bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register book and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

