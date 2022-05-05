Advertisement

Most of Cinco de Mayo looks good, but a severe risk overnight

Stay Weather Aware this tonight - Friday AM
Stay Weather Aware this tonight - Friday AM
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s Cinco de Mayo, and the weather looks good for any plans you may have today. It’ll be hot and muggy with highs around 90 degrees. However, the weather takes a turn this evening as a cold front approaches. Scattered storms are possible starting around 7PM, with on & off storms lasting through the night. There will be lull at times, but after Midnight an uptick in the storms is expected during the predawn hours on Friday. Damaging wind is the main threat, but hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out. So, have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts this evening and while you’re sleeping.

The severe risk shifts east of us by mid-morning Friday, and the weather greatly improves from that point. PM sunshine is expected, will cooler temps in the mid 80s for highs. Saturday, it’ll be cooler and noticeably less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Mother’s Day, it heats back into the 90s with lots of sunshine! So, may some cool indoor plans with mom during the heat of the day. Next week, our A/C’s will get a lot of use since an upper-level ridge will spike our highs in the mid 90s. So, get ready for summer heat to take over for a little while.

