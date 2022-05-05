UNION: Graveside services for Ms. Hi Kyung “Mama Oggie”Germany of Union will be held 11 am, Monday, May 9, 2022 at New Ireland Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Hancock will officiate.

Ms. Germany, 83, died Thursday, May 5 at her residence.

Survivors:

Son: Samuel Lee Germany and wife Cathy Elizabeth of Pearl

1 Grandson: Colby Marcus Barrett

She is also survived by a host of extended family.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net