Advertisement

Officers apply tourniquet to teen after being shot in Kosciusko

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation has been launched after a teenager was shot in Kosciusko.

Early Thursday morning, officers heard the sound of gunshots. While driving to where the sound came from, officers received a call that there was a person who had been shot.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found Jatavius Noel, 19, and began giving him medical aid, including applying a tourniquet to his bullet wound.

Noel was then taken from the scene by an ambulance.

Police ask that if you or someone you know has information about the incident, to contact Investigator Cody Williams with the Kosciusko Police Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Excitement and momentum builds for Jimmie Rodgers Festival
Shelia Powe posted bond May 5. It was set at $1 million.
Manslaughter suspect bonds out of jail
US regulators have limited the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to adults who cannot receive...
FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Collins came back to get his degree from Alabama after making a promise to Coach Nick Saban.
Former Crimson Tide star Landon Collins graduating from University of Alabama
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 5, 2022